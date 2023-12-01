Myanmar’s junta launched airstrikes as resistance groups tried to seize Kawkareik town in Karen State on Friday morning, according to residents.

The Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA), the armed wing of the Karen National Union (KNU), and other resistance groups attacked junta bases in the town before dawn.

A resident told The Irrawaddy on Friday: “The fighting is intense. The military is shelling and a jet fighter and small plane are attacking.”

A pro-junta Telegram channel reported that the military had responded to resistance attacks with airstrikes and shelling.

On November 24, the KNU warned all junta civil servants in Kyaikdon, Sukali, Wawlay Mying and Kawkareik towns to quit.

Residents said staff at the general administration department and other offices were staying away and some had fled since the KNU warning.

Most residents have reportedly left the town.

A philanthropist said three civilians had reportedly been injured in fighting but there is no confirmation.

Kawkareik is on the trade route with Thailand and around 100 trucks are purportedly trapped on the Asia road to Myawaddy on the border.

On October 27, the KNLA and resistance allies attacked junta targets in the town, where KNU Brigade 6 is based.

The junta has been shelling civilian targets throughout Kawkareik Township, the KNU reported.

Two novice Buddhist monks were wounded but a regime shell at a monastery in Ann Pa Lay village on November 27.

A Maung Ma Thit villager was wounded by Light Infantry Battalion 97 shelling on November 29.