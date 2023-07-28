At least 15 Myanmar junta troops were killed in the last three days as resistance groups and ethnically Karen armed organizations continued to attack regime targets.

The incidents were reported in Sagaing and Magwe regions and Karen State.

The Irrawaddy has collected the following reports of significant attacks on junta forces.

The junta casualties could not be independently verified.

Junta troops targeted with drones and mines

Many regime soldiers are believed to have been killed and injured in Myinmu Township, Sagaing Region, on Thursday when resistance groups conducted drone strikes and landmine ambushes on a junta unit, according to the Black Eagle Defense Force in Myinmu that joined the attacks.

Groups used a drone to drop two bombs on around 50 troops on Thursday while they moved through the township. Four soldiers were killed and others injured in the drone strikes, the groups said.

The groups then used two landmines to ambush a junta vehicle between two villages while it was supposedly transporting injured soldiers to Myinmu town. More soldiers are believed to have been killed, the groups said.

Repeated junta bombing in Sagaing

Salingyi Special Task Force said it and three other resistance groups used fixed-wing drones to bomb a junta unit at Kyar Tat village police station on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The junta casualties were unknown.

A resistance drone bombs regime targets in Myinmu Township on Thursday. / Black Eagle Defense Force

Junta losses in Karen

Junta troops being bombed by resistance drones in Myawaddy Township, Karen State, on Tuesday. / Cobra Column

At least two regime soldiers were killed and 12 others injured in Myawaddy Township, Karen State, on Tuesday when resistance groups led by the Karen National Liberation Army, the armed wing of the Karen National Union, attacked a large regime force near the Lat Khat Taung mountains, according to the Cobra Column that joined the attack.

On July 21, resistance groups said they occupied a junta hilltop base, seizing many weapons and killing 10 regime forces.

Clashes resumed near the mountain on July 24 when junta reinforcements attempted to take back the base.

Junta troops retreated from the area on Tuesday amid resistance attacks.

Myaing groups attack in Magwe

Myaing People’s Defense Force (PDF) said it and other resistance groups attacked troops guarding the junta-controlled township administration office in Myaing town, Magwe Region, on Wednesday evening. The junta casualties were unknown.

Myaing PDF said the attack aimed to give the message to regime forces that there are no safe places. The groups urged residents to avoid regime positions as more attacks could be expected.

Resistance ambush kills troops in Magwe

Resistance ambushes on regime forces in Pauk Township, Magwe Region, on Monday. / Myaing PDF

Five regime personnel, including a policeman and two pro-junta Pyu Saw Htee militia members, were killed in Pakokku Township, Magwe Region, on Tuesday when Myaing PDF ambushed a junta vehicle at close range, the group claimed.

It said only the driver escaped.

Junta troops killed in Magwe ambush

The civilian National Unity Government said its PDFs and ethnic Chin resistance groups ambushed around 130 troops in the hills of Saw Township, Magwe Region, on Wednesday, killing four regime troops.

There were no resistance casualties reported.