War Against the Junta Myanmar Regime Outpost Near Capital Seized, 14 Junta Soldiers Killed in Resistance Attacks

Resistance fighters during a raid on a military base in the old town of Han Lin in Wetlet Township on Monday. / 96 Soldiers PDF

The Myanmar junta lost a military outpost near its administrative capital Naypyitaw as well as at least 14 soldiers in three days of resistance attacks by People’s Defense Forces (PDFs) and ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) across the country.

Junta bases and a police station were also seized by resistance forces in eastern Myanmar.

Incidents were reported in Naypyitaw, Magwe, Sagaing and Bago regions and Kayah State.

The Irrawaddy has collected the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs and EAOs.

Some military casualties could not be independently verified.

Regime base seized in junta’s administrative capital Naypyitaw

Several PDF groups including the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA), the armed wing of the Karen National Union (KNU), and the Karenni Army, the armed wing of the Karenni National Progressive Party (KNPP), reportedly seized a military base on a mountain range in Pyinmana Township, Naypyitaw on Monday, according to local media reports.

There were military casualties, and some weapons and ammunition were seized, a Naypyitaw PDF official told a local media organization.

Also, a resistance fighter suffered injuries.

Junta base, police station seized in Kayah State town

Combined Karenni resistance groups seized a police station and nearby junta base in Mese town, Mese Township, Kayah State on Tuesday, according to resistance members.

There were many military casualties and several firearms were seized from the police station in the town, according to media reports.

Rockets fired at junta artillery battalion in Sagaing

Resistance members fire makeshift rocket-bombs during an attack on a military artillery battalion’s base in Monywa Township on Monday. / Thapyay Nyo Guerrilla Force

Local PDF group Thapyay Nyo Guerrilla Force said it and another PDF group launched makeshift rockets at the military’s Artillery Battalion 508 near Kyauk Sit Pon Village in Monywa Township, Sagaing Region on Monday.

Four rockets hit their targets and two regime forces were injured, the PDF group claimed. After being attacked, the artillery base randomly responded with heavy explosives.

Junta base attacked in ancient Sagaing city

The 96 Soldiers PDF said it coordinated with two local resistance groups to raid a regime base in the ancient city of Han Lin in Wetlet Township, Sagaing Region on Monday.

During the clash, four soldiers were killed and two injured amid no PDF casualties.

Military checkpoints attacked in Magwe

At least nine regime forces were killed in Pakokku Township, Magwe Region on Sunday when eight resistance groups from Magwe, Mandalay and Sagaing regions jointly raided a military checkpoint in Pan Taing Village, said Daung Thway Ni Guerrilla Force (Yesagyo), which joined the attacks.

At the same time, the combined groups conducted a drone strike on another junta checkpoint in Kyauk Hlay Khar Village in the township, injuring a soldier.

Military column ambushed in Bago

Bago Region PDF said two Pyay District PDF Battalions killed a soldier and injured another when they ambushed a military detachment traveling in a forest of the Bago Yoma mountain range in Paungde Township, Bago Region on Sunday.

All PDF forces retreated from the clash site without any casualties, though regime forces responded with both firearms and heavy explosives.