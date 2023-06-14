Burma Resistance Groups Seize Myanmar Military Outposts, Police Station Near Thai Border

Members of the Karenni Army are seen in a clash that broke out in Kayah State early this year. / KA

Combined forces of the Karenni Army (KA), Karenni Nationalities Defense Force (KNDF) and People’s Defense Force (PDF) attacked and seized three junta military outposts and a police station in Kayah State’s Mese Township bordering Thailand on Tuesday, according to the Karenni Military Information Center (KMIC).

A combined KA and KNDF force assisted by some PDF members started launching attacks at around 5 a.m. on the Taung Hla, Mae La New and BP-14 (Border Point No. 14) military outposts of the junta’s military in Mese Township and were able to seize them within just a few hours, said the KMIC, adding that they also seized arms and ammunition.

Casualties have not been confirmed for either side yet, said Khun Nyay Reh, a spokesperson for the KMIC, a common liaison office controlled by the Karenni National Progressive Party (KNPP).

He added that the combined forces seized a large haul of arms and ammunition, including two 120-mm rocket launchers. After seizing the military outposts, they entered the town and raided the township’s police station.

“There were only like 10 police inside the station. I’ve not been informed yet how many were killed in the raid. But it is confirmed that the chief of the township police station was killed,” he said.

Mese is a small town with a population of just slightly over 2,000. Since the clashes broke out on Tuesday morning, most of the residents of Mese have fled and are now taking refuge in nearby villages.

Hundreds of people are now on the Thai side of the border and are in need of assistance, said a rescue team on the ground. Some junta troops and police also abandoned their weapons and fled into Thailand.

After seizing the outposts and police station, the resistance groups remained in the town until four jet fighters of the junta’s military arrived over the area at around 10 a.m., said a resident.

“Two helicopters also arrived soon after the jet fighters and flew around the area but [the helicopters] didn’t open fire or drop bombs,” he said.

Khun Nyay Reh said two of the four jet fighters dropped at least three bombs on and outside of the town at around 10 a.m. but there had not been any word on damage or casualties yet.

“The KA, KNDF and some PDF fighters still have control of the tactical hills and outposts of the junta’s military. And they will continue their operation to seize other camps and outposts,” he said.

In March, combined resistance groups led by the KA raided and seized a junta military outpost at BP-11 (Border Point No. 11). In that raid, three junta troops were killed, some fled the camp, and a 60-mm rocket launcher and other light firearms and ammunitions were seized.