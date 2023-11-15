The Myanmar junta continued to lose bases and troops over the last three days as People’s Defense Force groups (PDFs) and ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) escalated their attacks on regime targets and bases across the country.

Incidents were reported in Shan, Magwe and Sagaing regions.

The Irrawaddy has collected the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs and EAOs.

Some military casualties could not be independently verified.

More junta bases seized in northern Shan

The Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) said it attacked and seized one more junta base in the Kokang area in northern Shan State on Tuesday as part of Operation 1027.

It followed Monday’s seizure of four junta bases including a military checkpoint by the MNDAA and allied resistance groups in northern Shan.

In the first 19 days of the operation, a total of 144 regime bases were seized, the MNDAA said.

Clashes continue in northern Shan

The Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), a member of the Brotherhood Alliance, which is conducting the anti-regime Operation 1027, said it continued to attack the junta’s Camp 502 in Kyaukme town in northern Shan on Tuesday.

It also attacked and destroyed one more junta outpost in Tangyan Township on the same morning. The TNLA also attacked the Sakham Thit Kone junta base outside Namkham town on Tuesday night. The base recently shelled the town despite there not being any clashes occurring at the time, causing civilian buildings to burn down.

The TNLA said a junta Mi-35 helicopter gunship on Tuesday conducted three air strikes in the Goktwin area of Nawnghkio Township, where regime forces clashed with joint TNLA and Mandalay PDF forces on the previous day.

Regime targets, junta forces bombed by drones in Magwe

Resistance groups conduct joint drone strikes on regime targets in Pakokku Township on Sunday. / Young Force

The resistance group Young Force said it and three PDF groups used improvised remote-controlled airplanes to bomb Kyathtoe Police station and another junta base in Anauk Hpone Kan Village in Pakokku Township on Sunday.

They also dropped drone bombs on a military unit arriving in Chaung Khwa Village in the township. Military casualties were unknown, however.

Intense clash breaks out in Sagaing

At least three regime personnel and a resistance fighter were killed in a fierce clash in Wuntho Township, Sagaing Region on Tuesday, said Military Region 1 of the civilian National Unity Government (NUG).

On Tuesday morning, PDF groups ambushed 80 junta troops of Light Infantry Battalion 369 led by Lieutenant Colonel Thet Paing Mying near a village in Wuntho Township.

During the clash, a junta artillery unit based in Wuntho town used howitzers to shell the resistance forces and an Mi-35 helicopter gunship also attacked them.

PDF forces seized four weapons and ammunition from the military unit.

Junta base bombed in Sagaing



Combined resistance groups take part in an anti-regime drone strike operation in Sagaing Region. / DFJ

The resistance drone group Drop For Justice (DFJ) said it and the Myinmu PDF group used improvised remote-controlled airplanes to conduct four air strikes against the junta base in Htee Saung Village in Myinmu Township, Sagaing Region on Monday.

Regime forces are believed to have been killed or injured.