Myanmar’s junta troops and police in Rakhine State abandoned nearly 40 positions on Monday under Arakan Army (AA) attacks as part of Operation 1027.

The AA breached an informal ceasefire agreed with the junta last November with attacks in five locations across three Rakhine townships on Monday.

The AA said it had seized the Done Pike border outpost and the Chain Khar Li camp in Rathedaung Township.

Two more clashes with regime forces broke out in Minbya Township on Monday and 10 Light Infantry Battalion 344 troops, including Major Thant Zin Tun, the deputy commander, were captured by the AA.

Another 10 junta troops were reportedly killed in the clashes.

The AA said it clashed with Light Infantry Battalion 232 in Maungdaw Township on Monday, killing 14 junta troops, including the commander, and capturing a soldier along with weapons and ammunition.

Six resistance fighters were purportedly killed in the clashes.

The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports.

The AA said 22 junta police officers at A Pauk Wa village police station in Kyauktaw Township surrendered with their weapons. Six more junta police from another two junta bases also surrendered, the armed group said.

Junta Battalion 539 later shelled A Pauk Wa, killing three villagers and injuring many others, according to Western News.

Khaing Thu Kha, the AA’s spokesman, told the Narinjara media group that all regime personnel who want to see their families should surrender.

“We will take care of them and help them to reunite with their families,” he said.

On Tuesday, AA troops attempted to seize two large junta bases in Paletwa Township but faced regime shelling and airstrikes.

Junta bases shelled civilian areas in Rathedaung, Minbya, Kyauktaw, Ponnagyun, Mrauk U and Sittwe townships on Monday night, according to media reports.