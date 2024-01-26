A clash between Myanmar’s junta and the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) on Thursday broke out in Myanmar’s ruby hub of Mogoke Township in Mandalay Region where the regime has been preparing for an attack.

The TNLA has occupied Monglon town in northern Shan State, around 32km southeast of Mogoke town, and the ruby hub is likely to be the next target for anti-regime groups.

On Thursday, regime troops in four vehicles attacked Pain Pyit village which is in TNLA Brigade 2 territory, sparking fighting with the armed group.

Details about the fighting are unknown.

Last week Myanmar’s military twice shelled the village, killing two residents and injuring two others.

Pain Pyit village is about 11km from Mogoke town, which has been largely abandoned by residents.

The fighting has been reported on the border of Shan State and Mandalay Region since January 12, a day after a Chinese-brokered ceasefire was agreed in northern Shan State between Myanmar’s military and the Brotherhood Alliance.

The TNLA is a member of the alliance.

Fighting was reported between Mongmit and Mogoke since January 13 and junta airstrikes targeted Lwal Sar Kone village on Monday.

The northern Shan town of Mongmit has been under attack by the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) and its allies since January 19, displacing many residents.

Mongmit town is 45km from Mogoke, leading to fears of fighting and the junta has increased security around the town this week.

U Than Soe Naing, a military analyst, said Mogoke town will be the next target because of its economic importance as a ruby hub and, as it is in Mandalay Region, it is not covered by China’s ceasefire agreement.

“After taking control of Mogoke, if they move down to Madaya Township, there is a route to block Mandalay,” U Than Soe Naing told The Irrawaddy.

Hundreds of Mogoke Township villagers are sheltering in the town’s religious compounds.

“The rumors spread in the town. People are worried that more clashes will break out,” a Mogoke resident told The Irrawaddy on Friday.

The town remains stable as regime soldiers prepare for attacks, according to residents.