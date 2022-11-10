War Against the Junta Dozens of Myanmar Junta Forces, PDF Member Killed in Two Days of Resistance Attacks

Nearly 30 regime forces and a resistance fighter were killed in the last two days as People’s Defense Force groups (PDFs) and ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) continued to attack regime targets across the country.

Incidents were reported in Sagaing, Bago and Tanintharyi regions and Chin, Rakhine and Karen states.

The Irrawaddy has rounded up the following reports of significant attacks by PDFs and EAOs as well as the latest junta air strikes on civilian targets.

Some junta casualty figures could not be independently verified.

10 junta troops killed in clashes with Arakan Army in Rakhine

At least 10 junta forces were killed and some injured during a series of clashes with the ethnic Arakan Army (AA) in townships in Rakhine State and neighboring Chin State on Tuesday, the AA said.

On Tuesday morning, AA troops attacked two military boats carrying weapons and ammunition and a helicopter gunship escorting the vessels near Khaung Long Chaung Village in Minbya Township, Rakhine Sate. There were military casualties, the AA claimed.

On that afternoon and evening, two more clashes between AA troops and regime forces broke out in Ann Township, Rakhine State.

Two more firefights were reported in Rakhine’s Maungdaw Township and Paletwa Township in neighboring Chin State on that afternoon. In the clashes, some military weapons and equipment were seized, the AA said.

Christian church, school destroyed in junta air raid in Karen

A Christian church and a primary school were destroyed in Luuthaw Town in Hpanpun District, Karen Sate when junta fighter jets bombed civilian targets in Sawmupalaw Village at 1 a.m. Wednesday, said the Karen Nation Union (KNU).

Some houses nearby were also damaged.

Clashes continue in Karen

Fierce clashes continued to break out in Myawaddy Township, Karen State on Wednesday when the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) and allied PDF groups attacked 150 regime forces of the Myanmar military’s Tactical Battalion 443, which was attempting to occupy areas along the Myawaddy-Wal Lay highway, said KNLA’s Cobra Column.

Both sides used heavy explosives in the clashes. Military bases nearby also fired 120-mm artillery shells and 120-mm rockets.

However, there were no resistance casualties, Cobra Column said. Military casualties were unknown.

12 junta soldiers killed in Sagaing

At least 12 regime troops were reportedly killed in Taze Township, Sagaing Region on Wednesday when PDF groups attacked a military detachment near a bridge, according to Kaduma Platform, a media partner of local resistance groups.

A PDF fighter suffered minor injuries in the two-hour clash.

After the clash, the military detachment stationed in Kaduma Village stole medicine and other property from civilian houses, the news site reported.

Regime forces torching civilian houses attacked in Sagaing

A 30-minute firefight broke out in Mingin Township, Sagaing Region on Tuesday when Mingin-PDF (Taung Dwin Region) attacked a military detachment of 30 troops including Pyu Saw Htee pro-regime militia members in the township.

A PDF group uses improvised mortar shells to support its ground troops fighting junta forces in Mingin Township on Tuesday. / Mingin-PDF

The regime forces were attacked while they were returning to their base in Kyaw Village after torching houses in Kone Maw and Kyauk Maw villages.

In the clash, PDF forces also used two improvised artillery weapons, the PDF group said.

However, military casualties were unknown.

Junta police station bombed in Sagaing

Many regime forces are believed to have been killed or injured in Myaung Township, Sagaing Region on Wednesday when combined resistance groups conducted drone strikes targeting junta troops at the police station in Kyauk Yit Village, said Black Eagle Defense Force-Myinmu, which was involved in the attacks.

A PDF drone drops improvised bombs on regime targets in a police station in Myaung Township on Wednesday. / BEDF-MM

The PDF groups used four improvised bombs in two drone strikes.

An aerial video shot by the PDF group shows a drone dropping bombs on regime targets.

PDF fighter killed in clash with junta troops in Tanintharyi

A resistance fighter was killed in Palaw Township, Tanintharyi Region on Tuesday when three clashes broke out between local PDF groups and a military convoy, said Palaw-PDF.

At 4 a.m. on Tuesday, a clash between regime forces and the combined local PDF groups broke out near Kadae Village.

On that morning, the PDF groups used land mines to ambush a miliary convoy near Sattawyar Village while it was traveling to Palaw from Myeik Township. After the ambush, the regime forces torched 10 civilian houses in four villages along the highway. They also detained civilian vehicles and took their passengers as hostages.

At 11 p.m. that night, the PDF group using land mines to again ambush the convoy while it was traveling to Palaw. A civilian was injured when the regime forces randomly opened fire, the PDF group said.

Seven junta soldiers killed in Bago

Seven regime troops were killed and nine others injured during two clashes with the Yedashe-PDF group in Yedashe Township, Bago Region on Monday.

A clash broke out between the PDF group and junta soldiers near a village at 7 a.m. on that morning. In the clash, three soldiers were killed and five injured, claimed the PDF group.

Four more soldiers were killed and four others suffered injuries in further fighting near Thatkalkyin Village. No PDF fighters were injured, the group said.