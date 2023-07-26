At least 20 Myanmar junta forces as well as two resistance fighters were killed in the last four days as People’s Defense Forces (PDFs) and a Karen ethnic armed organization (EAO) continued to attack regime targets across the country.

Incidents were reported in Karen and Mon states and Sagaing, Magwe and Bago regions.

The Irrawaddy has collected the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs and the EAO.

Some military casualties could not be independently verified.

Clashes resume in Karen’s Myawaddy

Clashes between the regime’s military and Karen resistance groups resumed in Myawaddy Township, Karen State on Monday and Tuesday when junta forces conducted offensives in an attempt to take back a strategic base recently occupied by resistance groups on Lat Khat Taung Mountain, said the Karen National Union (KNU), a Karen revolutionary organization.

There were many military casualties and a civilian was also killed in the clashes.

Clashes break out in Mon

At least four regime forces as well as two resistance fighters were killed in Thanbyuzayat Township, Mon State on Sunday when PDF groups and the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA), the armed wing of the KNU, clashed with a military unit of Artillery Battalion 315 as it was traveling through the township, said Albino Tiger Company 1, which coordinated the attacks.

On Saturday, the resistance groups jointly attacked the same military unit near a village, killing a soldier and injuring another.

Military unit ambushed in Sagaing

Khin U Local Guerilla Force claimed to have killed at least 10 junta troops as it and other local resistance groups jointly ambushed a military unit of 120 soldiers and pro-junta Pyu Saw Htee militias in a village in Khin-U Township, Sagaing Region on Sunday.

A shootout occurred after the resistance groups first used remotely detonated land mines to ambush the junta troops.

Military unit bombed by resistance drones in Magwe

The underground resistance group Young Force said it used drones to drop bombs on a military unit including pro-junta Pyu Saw Htee militia members near Hnaw Pin Village in Myaing Township, Magwe Region on Monday.

Military casualties were unknown.

Junta troops killed in resistance attacks in Magwe

Three junta soldiers and a pro-junta militia member were killed in Pauk Township, Magwe Region on Monday when PDF groups conducted a surprise attack on a military unit of 40 troops near a village, said Myaing PDF, which joined the attack.

On that evening, Myaing PDF and other resistance groups attacked the pro-regime village of Kan Ni, also a base for junta troops and Pyu Saw Htee militias, gunning down a regime soldier.

Regional government office bombed in Bago

Bago PDF said it used M79 grenade launchers to attack the office of the junta’s Bago regional government and township general administration office in Bago town, Bago Region on Monday night.

Damage and casualty details were unknown.