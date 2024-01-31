YANGON – Myanmar’s National Defence and Security Council agreed on Wednesday to extend the state of emergency by another six months, the junta said, again delaying a general election the military has promised to hold.

“U Myint Swe, the acting president, announced the extension of the state of emergency for another six months… as the situation is not normal and to be able to continue the process of combatting terrorists,” the junta said in a statement.

The military declared a state of emergency when it ousted State Counselor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi’s government in February 2021, triggering protests and a crackdown on dissent.

It has extended the state of emergency five times as it battles armed opposition across Myanmar, delaying fresh elections it has promised to hold.

Myanmar’s military-drafted 2008 Constitution, which the junta has said is still in force, requires the authorities to hold a general election within six months of a state of emergency being lifted.

More than 4,400 people have been killed in the military’s crackdown on dissent, according to a monitoring group in Myanmar.