The All Burma Students’ Democratic Front (ABSDF) has suspended three members, including its vice-chair, from official duties for attending a junta-led celebration of the 8th anniversary of the National Ceasefire Agreement (NCA) in Naypyitaw on Sunday.

The ABSDF and two ethnic armed organizations—the Chin National Front and Karen National Union—said in a joint statement last week that they would boycott the NCA ceremony and would not hold talks with the regime until it ended its campaign of violence against civilians. All three groups had signed the 2015 NCA.

ABSDF vice-chair Myo Win, central executive committee member Saw Maung Maung Oo, and member Min Zaw attended the NCA anniversary event in Naypyitaw despite their organization’s boycott.

The three will not be allowed to participate in the group’s military and political duties and have been warned not to oppose ABSDF policies, the group said in its statement on Monday.

Comrade Sonny, an official of the ABSDF, told The Irrawaddy that the three could still remain members of the group. “The termination [from official duties] of the members opposing our group’s policy is in accord with our group’s procedures, and rules and regulations,” he said.

The ABSDF was founded after the uprising in 1988, which saw a series of nationwide protests launched by university students opposing the government. Most of its members are current or former students.

The group has been fighting against the military regime alongside People’s Defense Forces and ethnic armed organizations nationwide since the 2021 coup.