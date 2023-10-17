Myanmar’s junta has reportedly bombarded the same Kachin State village it attacked last year during a concert to mark the founding of the Kachin Independence Organization (KIO).

On October 23 last year, three jets bombed an outdoor concert in A’Nang Pa village, Hpakant Township, marking 62 years since the KIO was founded, killing at least 75 people.

On Monday, two jets from the Myitkyina airbase bombed the village, which is near the headquarters of the Kachin Independence Army’s (KIA) Brigade 9, according to Kachin media. The planes reportedly returned an hour later.

A KIA source told 74 Media there had been casualties.

A junta base at nearby Kansi village also shelled the A’Nang Pa area on Monday.

The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports.

Clashes between the KIA and regime forces have been reported in Bhamo, Waingmaw and Myitkyina townships since July as the junta aims to seize the KIA headquarters in Laiza near the Chinese border.

Last Monday the junta bombed a displacement camp at Mung Lai Hkyet village about 3km from Laiza, killing at least 29 people, including 13 children, and injuring 57.