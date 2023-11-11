Since October 27, Operation 1027 has overrun at least 130 military positions as of Friday near the Chinese border in northern Shan State.

The Brotherhood Alliance members, the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army, Arakan Army and Ta’ang National Liberation Army, and the allied Kachin Independence Army, Bamar People’s Liberation Army and People’s Defense Forces have seized the towns Chin Shwe Haw, Hpawng Hseng, Panng Hseng, Hseni and Mone Koe.

Trade routes between China and Mandalay have been blocked, putting increasing logistical pressure on the regime.

The operation has spread into Sagaing Region, where the town of Kawlin fell on November 3. It was the largest town to be taken by resistance forces. The town of Khampat in Tamu Township near the Indian border has also now been captured.

Large amounts of ammunition and weapons have been seized along with eight armored personnel carriers and tanks.

On Wednesday, regime chief Min Aung Hlaing summoned the National Defence and Security Council for an emergency meeting and vowed to fight back.

On Thursday, the Brotherhood Alliance took control of Kunlong, apart from an army base on its outskirts. The town is on a major Chinese trade route.