The Brotherhood Alliance says it has seized more bases in northern Shan State as part of Operation 1027.

The Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) of the alliance says it has seized eight more junta positions in Laukkai Township in the Kokang self-administered zone on the Chinese border.

On Friday night it said it seized four Kokang outposts and another four positions near Xi Yuin Ji village between Laukkai and Chin Shwe Haw on Saturday morning.

MNDAA said that on Saturday morning it fired a rocket into the military’s northeastern headquarters in Lashio.

The Brotherhood Alliance claims to have taken 168 positions held by the junta and its allies since Operation 1027 began on October 27 across northern Shan State.

Clashes continue across western Kunlong Township, said Li Kyarwen, the MNDAA’s spokesman.

“We have full control of Kunlong town east of the Salween River but fighting continues on the west bank,” he said.

There was also fighting at a large camp across the Kunlong bridge on the Salween River.

Li Kyarwen said the MNDAA is trying to care for displaced civilians while fighting the junta.

“Hseni civilians are trapped in the middle of the fighting. They can ask the MNDAA troops for help. We are assisting those trapped on the Laukkai-Lashio road,” he said.

A Hopang Township resident said some soldiers from an outpost fled to the town and injured troops are being treated at Hopang hospital. He said some of the soldiers claimed they had not eaten for about five days.

The Ta’ang National Liberation Army said shelling continues between its forces and the junta in Muse, Lashio, Kutkai and Mongton townships. It said about four batches of junta reinforcements, arms and ammunition had arrived from Pyin Oo Lwin in Mi-17 transport helicopters on Friday.

The Karenni Nationalities Defense Force (KNDF) said it and its allies launched offensives in Loikaw, Demoso, Nam Mal Khon and Nan Mal San towns in Kayah State on Saturday morning.

The KNDF said it seized several junta positions and is intending to capture others.

The Brotherhood Alliance praised other groups for coordinating attacks with Operation 1027, resulting in the seizure of two Sagaing Region towns and success for the Kachin Independence Army and KNDF.

“We urge everyone to triumphantly fight for victory in the revolution,” its Saturday statement said.