At least 31 Myanmar junta forces as well as three resistance fighters were killed in the last four days as People’s Defense Force groups (PDFs) and ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) continued to clash with regime targets across the country.

Incidents were reported in Sagaing and Magwe regions and Shan State.

The Irrawaddy has collected the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs and EAOs.

Some military casualties could not be independently verified.

Clash erupts in upper Sagaing

At least four regime soldiers were killed in Banmauk Township, upper Sagaing Region on Monday when Katha District PDF battalions and other local resistance groups jointly clashed with a military unit between two villages, said Banmauk Revolution (BR), a media wing of local resistance groups.

Regime forces bombed in Sagaing

Junta troops are ambushed using remotely triggered mines at an entrance of a village in Khin-U Township on Monday. / Sagaing Regional PDF

At least 10 regime forces are believed to have been killed or injured in Khin-U Township, Sagaing Region on Monday when local resistance groups used land mines and firearms to ambush a military unit of 100 troops including pro-junta Pyu Saw Htee militias at the entrance of Shwe Gu Tae Su Village, said Sagaing Regional PDF group.

Regime forces ousted from power substation in Sagaing

Many regime forces were reportedly killed in Kantbalu Township, Sagaing Region on Monday when combined local resistance groups launched an early-morning raid on the Nga Pyaw Tine Village electricity substation, which had been occupied by around 120 junta troops and pro-junta Pyu Saw Htee militias since last week, according to Kyun Hla Activists Group, another media wing of local resistance groups.

The resistance groups managed to occupy the power station. After sustaining heavy losses, the junta used Mi-35 helicopter gunships to attack the resistance forces. Two resistance fighters were killed.

Regime forces killed in resistance attack in Sagaing

The Chinland Defense Force (Kalay-Kabaw-Gangaw) group claimed to have killed three soldiers and injured eight when it and four other resistance groups clashed with a military unit traveling in the south of Kale Township, Sagaing Region on Saturday.

After an hour of fighting, resistance forces were forced to retreat from the clash site as a military unit from Kale town hit them with heavy shelling.

Two resistance fighters were injured in the junta shelling, the resistance group said.

Resistance drones bomb regime targets in Sagaing

Two regime forces were killed or injured in Shwebo Township, Sagaing Region on Monday when five resistance groups used improvised remote-controlled airplanes to drop bombs on a military checkpoint at the entrance of Shwebo town, said Northern Tigers Group, which coordinated the strikes.

Personnel at the military checkpoint have been extorting money from civilian vehicles, the resistance group said. On the same night, the combined groups continued to conduct drone strikes against bases of military troops and Pyu Saw Htee militia groups in three villages in the township.

Casualties among regime forces and militias were unknown.

Military convoy ambushed in Magwe

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Resistance forces ambush a military convoy of 70 vehicles in Pauk Township on Tuesday. / Myaing PDF

Many regime forces are believed to have been killed or injured in Pauk Township, Magwe Region on Tuesday morning when Myaing PDF group ambushed a military convoy of 70 vehicles near the entrance of Pauk town, said the PDF group.

During the ambush, regime forces stationed in nearby Ohn Taw Village used heavy explosives and drone bombs to attack the resistance forces.

On that afternoon, the resistance group used land mines to ambush regime forces and Pyu Saw Htee militia from Yar Gyi Pyin Village while they were heading to Ai Kine Village, killing two regime forces.

Regime forces, resistance fighter killed in clash in southern Shan

Ten regime forces were killed in Mobye town in Pekon Township, southern Shan State on Monday when resistance groups including the Karenni National People’s Liberation Front attacked regime forces stationed in Done Du Htan ward, said Demoso PDF, which joined the attack.

An 18-year-old resistance fighter from Mobye PDF was killed and three others suffered serious injuries in the clash.

Resistance forces had to retreat from the clash site after running out of ammunition.

Clash erupts in northern Shan

The Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) said it clashed with a military unit of 140 troops in Nawnghkio Township, northern Shan State on Monday when the military unit launched an offensive against a TNLA base between two villages.

Details of casualties on both sides were unknown.