Burma Three Myanmar Resistance Fighters Die at Hands of People’s Security Force in Sagaing

Members of Zarmani Revolutionary Force. / ZRF

The civilian National Unity Government has launched an investigation after three members of a resistance group in Sagaing Region’s Myaung Township were killed by the resistance’s People’s Security Force (PSF).

The PSF is under the command of the NUG, while the three victims were members of the Zamani Revolution Force (ZRF) based in Myaung.

The PSF sought to detain ZRF leader Ko Zaw Moe and three members on June 1 for allegedly killing one of its senior members on March 26 and disposing of his body.

The PSF claims that Ko Zaw Moe and two other ZRF members were killed in an exchange of gunfire that also wounded a fourth resistance member.

“We did not falsely accuse Ko Zaw Moe and shoot him,” PSF chief U Myint Tin told The Irrawaddy. “We received complaints, evidence and testimony, so we tried to detain him,” he added.

ZRF information officer Ko Paung Paung, however, said he heard from the district People’s Defense Force (PDF) that the three resistance fighters had died during PSF interrogation.

“They were arrested on suspicion [of killing a PDF member] and they were just suspects. I have no complaint about the interrogation, which I accept if it was in line with the law. But they have been killed, and I need say no more,” said Ko Paung Paung.

The ZRF said that it was told that one resistance fighter was injured during the arrest but was not formally informed about the deaths of the three others.

ZRF leader Ko Zaw Moe, members Ko Khant Min Thar and Ko Soe Win, and local resistance group leader Ko Hla Myo Oo from Padettaing village were reportedly abducted, tied up and transported to an unknown location by the PSF.

U Myint Tin denied the ZRF members were killed during interrogation.

“They did not die because we used excessive force in interrogation. They were hit in an exchange of fire as we tried to detain them. They were barely alive when they reached our base,” said U Myint Tin.

The sole survivor is in good health, he added.

The NUG’s Home Affairs Ministry has launched a probe into the case. The NUG’s Myaung Township police force said it is still investigating and refused to provide details.

NUG spokesman U Nay Phone Latt said action would be taken if the three members were found to have died from excessive force used during interrogation.

“If one side resisted arrest, there may have been an exchange of fire. But we have yet to find out if [the PSF] fired shots to make the arrest or if there was an exchange of fire. We will not tolerate it if they were deliberately shot dead or if they died from unnecessary force during interrogation. We will take legal action if this is the case,” the NUG spokesman said.

The PSF said it has evidence, including from an eyewitness, that the ZRF killed its senior member Ko Poe Htaung.

The NUG’s Sagaing District PDF Battalion 1 commander, Bo Yakha, has also called for an investigation, saying the incident had undermined trust between the NUG and Local Defense Forces.

The PSF had previously detained seven members of Sagaing District PDF Battalion 1 and three members of ZRF in connection with the death of Ko Poe Htaung, said the ZRF spokesman.

Revolutionary organizations have reported rivalry involving tit-for-tat arrests, shootings and killings among armed anti-regime groups in Sagaing Region, a resistance stronghold in central Myanmar.

A judge working for the interim people’s judicial body in Sagaing’s Pale Township was abducted by the Myanmar Royal Dragon Army on June 7. He remains in detention.

In August last year, Wetlet Township PDF attacked a checkpoint manned by a resistance group led by Bo Kyar Gyi in the east of the township, killing two members and wounding 12 others.

In another case, Yinmabin Township PDF led by monk-turned-revolutionary Bo Thanmani killed over 20 people including members of fellow resistance group Hero Tiger in 2022. Over 60 local resistance groups filed complaints over the killing with the NUG.

Revolutionary organizations have criticized the NUG for failing to publicly punish culprits in cases of resistance-on-resistance violence.