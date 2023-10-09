Torrential rainfall caused by a tropical depression in the Bay of Bengal has caused widespread flooding in Bago, Mandalay and Yangon regions, displacing residents and disrupting transport, rescue teams and residents said.

Widespread flooding in Bago Region has displaced more than 10,000 people since October 8, while many more people remain stranded in inundated homes, residents of the region said.

Unrelenting downpours caused the Bago River to breach its banks in Bago City, flooding roads and homes, local volunteers said.

Two wards—Zyaing Ga Naing (North) and Kyauk Gyi Su—were the worst affected. Many residents, including the elderly and children, remain trapped in houses inundated by floodwater as rescue teams have not yet been able to reach low-lying areas, according to local volunteer groups.

“Lack of manpower, rescue equipment and lifeboats delays the rescue operation and many people are still trapped in their homes,” a volunteer delivering food to stranded residents of the town said.

Downtown Bago was shown submerged by floodwater in a video posted by a resident on Facebook on Monday morning. Floodwaters were nearly six feet in height in some parts of the town.

The flood in region’s capital is the worst in 40 years, a resident of Pan Hlaing ward said. “We never experienced this before in our lifetime. Our house is located on high ground, but the entire first floor has been completely inundated with flood water. We have no choice but to rely on volunteers for food until the water recedes,” she said.

Blackouts, communication breakdowns and transportation difficulties are hindering rescue operations and the delivery of food supplies, while the military regime has failed to provide urgent evacuation and assistance to flood victims, residents said.

Trains between Yangon and Mandalay and Bago and Mawlamyine have been suspended due to the massive flooding in Bago Region.

People have been evacuated in Hlegu and Hmawbi townships on the outskirts of Yangon Region due to flooding, according to the Myanmar Red Cross Society.

Floods continue to wreak havoc near the 39-mile mark on Yangon-Naypyidaw Highway and on the Union Highway between northern Shan State’s Naungcho and Mandalay’s Pyin Oo Lwin townships, causing delays in transportation.

In August, non-stop rain and flash flooding caused landslides on the Asia Highway between Myawaddy and Kawkariek townships in Karen state, causing some elevated sections to collapse, which disrupted trade and transportation in the state.

Nearly 400 villages in seven townships were inundated by massive flooding in Rakhine State in August.