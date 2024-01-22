Myanmar junta troops have killed at least 12 civilians and forced thousands to flee in Sagaing Region following a ceasefire agreed in northern Shan State on Jan. 11, according to locals.

The Sagaing townships of Salingyi, Shwebo, Ayadaw, Budalin, Ye-U, Khin-U and Depayin have been under attack since Jan. 12 as junta forces switch their focus away from Shan State, where a China-brokered truce has halted the ethnic Brotherhood Alliance’s advance.

“While they [regime soldiers] were focused on battles in northern Shan State, the number of raids significantly declined in Sagaing. However, junta troops are now targeting Sagaing again,” said a representative of Salingyi Township People’s Administration.

Sagaing Region is a resistance stronghold that has spawned dozens of armed groups to oppose junta rule. However, unlike in northern Shan State, the resistance groups have not been strong enough to oust the regime’s grip. Military observers say the Sagaing groups remain weak in terms of systematic cooperation.

A junta column calling itself the “Tiger Ogres” from Ye-U Town raided three villages in neighboring Khin-U Township and killed a pregnant woman and three other civilians in the days following the Shan ceasefire. The column of around 80 soldiers and pro-junta Pyu Saw Htee militia also torched houses and forced 8,000 Khin-U residents to flee their homes.

On Jan. 16, around 120 junta troops from Monywa Town raided villages in Salingyi Township. The troops torched seven houses in Sar Htone village the next day, according to the Salingyi Township People’s Administration.

A two-year-old child from Salingyi’s Kyawe Kho Taw village was among three civilians killed by junta shelling during the raid. Another seven civilians were wounded by the shelling, according to locals.

Troops also torched houses in Kyaway Bagan village, Ayadaw Township while destroying Nyaung Pin Kan village in neighboring Budalin Township on Jan. 16.

The “Tiger Ogres” column also began raiding nearby Depayin Township on Jan. 16, reportedly arresting over a dozen civilians in Mae Aoe village and killing five. The raids have now spread to Ye-U Township, where at least 10 civilians have been captured, said locals.

“We still haven’t been able to contact those arrested,” a representative of Depayin Refugee Support Group told The Irrawaddy.

Around 20,000 civilians in Ye-U and Depayin have been displaced by the junta raids, according to Depayin Brothers, a local aid group.

“Sagaing people are trying to stay strong because the Arakan Army is still fighting the Myanmar military in Rakhine State,” a representative of Salingyi Township People’s Administration told The Irrawaddy.

The Arakan Army, a member of the Brotherhood Alliance, expanded its offensive to Rakhine State where it is based in November.

The “Tiger Ogre” column is currently raiding Ye-U Township while another junta unit based in Salingyi Township is destroying villages to the west, according to local reports.