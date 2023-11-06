At least six people, including three children, were killed by Myanmar junta airstrikes in Mong Koe District in northern Shan State on Saturday, the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) said.

Junta warplanes twice attacked villages as the Brotherhood Alliance seized another two regime bases in Mong Koe District on Saturday as part of Operation 1027, the armed group said.

“The regime has conducted indiscriminate airstrikes and shelling of civilian targets since Operation 1027 started [on October 27] as its ground troops suffered heavy losses,” the MNDAA’s spokesman said.

More than 20 people have been killed by junta airstrikes and shelling in northern Shan State since October 27, according to volunteers.

The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports.

The tripartite alliance of the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), MNDAA and Arakan Army has been attacking junta targets across northern Shan and Kachin states and northern Sagaing and Mandalay regions.

The MNDAA claims at least 112 junta positions and four towns have been seized.

Theinni town residents and Nam Sa Lat villagers are being used as human shields by junta troops, volunteers said.

A Tai Student Union representative told The Irrawaddy: “A displacement camp is beside Infantry Brigade 16’s headquarters in Theinni town. Shells landed near the camp and wounded some people. At least four died of their injuries because junta troops stopped them leaving the camp.”

More civilian casualties are expected with the junta relying on shelling and airstrikes to defend its bases and many civilians are still trapped by the fighting.

Six villagers, including a seven-year-old girl and two teenagers, have been killed and 15 people wounded in Nam Hpat Kar village tract in Kutkai Township by bombardment since October 27.

An elderly woman and a 10-month-old child also sustained injuries from shelling in Nam Hpat Kar on Sunday, volunteers said.

A female resident was also reportedly killed in a junta airstrike on Kar Lai village in Kutkai on Thursday.

Junta shelling also destroyed houses in Hsam Ma Hse village in Nawnghkio Township on Sunday, according to the TNLA.

Volunteers estimate that at least 20,000 people have fled their homes in northern Shan State.