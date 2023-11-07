UNITED NATIONS — The United Nations expressed concern on Monday about heavy fighting between Myanmar’s junta and the Brotherhood Alliance of armed groups in northern Shan State, which has left civilian casualties and displaced more than 30,000 people.

“We are alarmed by the heavy fighting, particularly in Shan State in the northern part of the country, with reports of … airstrikes that led to civilian casualties and tens of thousands being newly displaced internally,” said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN secretary-general.

“Our humanitarian colleagues tell us that, since October 26, nearly 33,000 men, women and children have been displaced,” he added.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “reaffirms that civilians should be protected”, he said, calling for unimpeded access to humanitarian aid.

Fighting intensified last week in large areas of Shan State, close to the Chinese border.

The Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army, Ta’ang National Liberation Army and Arakan Army claimed on Saturday to have seized more than 100 outposts and four towns and blocked important trade routes to China.

A few days earlier, a junta spokesman described as “propaganda” claims that armed groups had seized several towns in Shan State.

The fighting poses a threat unseen by the regime since the 2021 coup.