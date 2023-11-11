Min Aung Hlaing’s Kunlong debacle

Junta boss Min Aung Hlaing boasted at Wednesday’s emergency meeting of the National Defense and Security Council, held in response to the Brotherhood Alliance’s large-scale resistance offensive, that his troops were regaining control.

It didn’t take long for the supreme commander to get a resounding slap in the face. The next day, his army lost almost all of Kunlong Town – the Kokang hub for border trade with China.

Kunlong is a historic source of pride for the Myanmar military. In 1971, its troops managed to repulse 40 days of “human-wave” attacks on the town by the Communist Party of Burma. The military even produced a propaganda film about the fighting.

Fast forward to the present and the Brotherhood Alliance has managed to seize Kunlong within two weeks of launching Operation 1027 on October 27.

The ethnic alliance said it is now working to gain total control of the town. Meanwhile netizens are mocking the regime with the hashtag “14 Days of Kunlong Battle”.

Russia, China, India come calling

While junta boss Min Aung Hlaing often laments that Myanmar’s economy is being hindered by sanctions levied by some foreign countries, China, Russia and India continued to prop up the regime with trade and investment this week.

A Russian trade delegation from the Roscongress Foundation visited Myanmar from Tuesday to Thursday, meeting Min Aung Hlaing and junta ministers for talks on using the kyat and ruble for bilateral transactions. These would cover investment and cooperation in the electricity sector, mining, onshore and offshore oil and gas exploration, construction of an oil refinery, and export of value-added agricultural produce to Russia.

The Russian representatives met investment and foreign economic relations minister Dr. Kan Zaw, electricity minister Nyan Tun, energy minister Ko Ko Lwin, natural resources and environmental conservation minister Khin Maung Yi, co-operatives and rural development minister Hla Moe, and Central Bank of Myanmar governor Than Than Swe. They also discussed establishing fertilizer plants in Naypyitaw, Bago, Magwe, Mandalay and Ayeyarwady regions.

On Monday, India signed a memorandum of understanding with the regime on implementation of so-called QIP (quick impact projects) in Myanmar. Under the MOU, New Delhi will provide US$ 150,000 for three small projects.

The next day, Beijing and Myanmar signed electricity purchase agreements from solar power projects jointly implemented by a Chinese firm and the junta’s electricity ministry.

Emergency meeting on Shan rout

The regime’s National Defense and Security Council has only previously met since the 2021 coup to extend emergency rule by an extra six months. Read more:

Moscow, junta seek to bypass payment sanctions

A Russian financial delegation is in Myanmar to discuss ways to boost trade and reduce dollar dependence. Read more:

Russian navy chief oversees Myanmar drills

Naval ships from Myanmar and Russia are conducting their first joint drills in the Andaman Sea. Read more:

Generals in urgent talks after commander killed

Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing gathered his military command chiefs after his northern Shan State infantry commander was killed on Sunday. Read more: