Burma Resistance Group: Myanmar Police Station Seized in Shan State

All Burma Students’ Democratic Front fighters raid the Mongmit police station. / Supplied

The anti-regime All Burma Students’ Democratic Front seized a junta police station in Kyauk Maw village, Mongmit Township in northern Shan State, on Wednesday, according to the group’s northern command.

“We attacked as residents and merchants reported that junta forces based there are always squeezing money from passersby,” said group spokesman Ko Saw.

The front said it seized the police station in Mongmit, which is also known as Momeik, within 30 minutes, seizing six weapons and ammunition.

It said four police officers, including a sergeant, were killed during the fighting.

Three women and two children were freed from the police station, said Ko Saw.

The front is working closely with the Kachin Independence Army and various people’s defense forces (PDFs) loyal to the civilian National Unity Government.

The front and Indaw PDF in Sagaing Region ambushed junta troops near Nant Thar village in Indaw Township on Monday, sparking a day of fighting which reportedly left at least 15 junta soldiers dead and many injured in the area’s heaviest fighting since the 2021 coup.

The junta responded with airstrikes on Tuesday, killing two Indaw PDF fighters.

The front and various resistance groups attacked a police station in Taung Khin Yan village, Gangaw Township, Magwe Region, on Thursday night.

“It was a camp where troops and Pyu Saw Htee militia members gathered. At least three junta troops were killed and a police officer was injured,” said Ko Saw.

The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports.