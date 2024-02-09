Fighting is continuing in the Sagaing Region town of Kawlin as Myanmar’s junta tries to retake it from People’s Defense Forces (PDF) loyal to the civilian National Unity Government.

Regime forces from neighboring Kantbalu and Kyunhla townships are attacking Kawlin from the south and troops from Wuntho Township have been advancing from the north since Saturday.

Regime forces backed with artillery and airstrikes entered the town on Thursday with four Kawlin Battalion 2 resistance fighters injured, a PDF member posted on Facebook on Friday.

Resistance forces said they seized ammunition and weapons from junta troops as they retreated to nearby villages.

Clashes reportedly restarted in the town on Friday and houses were destroyed by the junta’s Light Infantry Battalion 120 from Wuntho, which shelled the town, according to the anti-regime Kawlin Revolution media group.

Shooting continues in the town and there have been civilian casualties, a Kawlin Revolution representative told The Irrawaddy on Friday.

He said junta troops torched houses in the town’s Kyaw Zayar ward on Friday afternoon.

Fighting was reported at the nearby Chatthin Wildlife Sanctuary in Kantbalu Township on Wednesday and Thursday as resistance groups counterattacked regime forces.

Junta fighter jets and Mi-35 helicopters attacked resistance forces for two days, said the Kyunhla Activists rescue group that monitors junta atrocities.

There were casualties on both sides and an Mi-35 was forced to emergency landing at the junta’s Tank Battalion 6006 in Kantbalu after being hit by resistance forces, the group said.

The district-level town of Kawlin was seized by anti-regime forces on November 6 after days of attacks.

The town has since been shelled from Wuntho Township, killing around 12 civilians, injuring many others and destroying homes.