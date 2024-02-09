The Arakan Army (AA) says it has seized the last remaining Myanmar junta stronghold in the historic Rakhine State city of Mrauk U.

The rebel army said in a statement that it sank three naval landing crafts on Wednesday and Thursday during a junta counteroffensive and fighting continues.

The AA said it damaged at least seven other naval vessels on Rakhine State’s rivers in the last month.

Police Battalion 31 in Mrauk U was seized by the AA on Thursday, meaning the township is under the group’s control, it said.

The Rakhine media reported that the AA controls Minbya and Kyauktaw townships.

The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports.

A Rakhine activist, who is monitoring the conflict, told The Irrawaddy that it is too early to say the three townships have been cleared of all junta troops.

A naval vessel fired at least 25 shells into Ramree town and surrounding villages on Friday and a junta outpost at Thein Taung Kone pagoda also shelled the town.

The AA attacked the Koe Tan Kauk border outpost in Rathedaung Township on Thursday and junta troops in Rathedaung shelled the area.

Ramree and Rathedaung residents on Friday reported continuing fighting and junta airstrikes.

The AA’s statement said: “The junta is murdering and deliberately attacking civilians in direct contravention of the Geneva Conventions and committing war crimes.”

Junta troops raided Gone Chun village tract in Kyaukphyu Township on Thursday and detained four male residents without giving a reason.

On Wednesday Light Infantry Battalion 344 in the capital, Sittwe, shelled Kun Taung village in Ponnagyun Township without any clashes being reported, according to the AA.

A villager was wounded in the eye.