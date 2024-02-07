Large numbers of Myanmar junta troops are attacking Kawlin in Sagaing Region backed up with air support to retake the town from the civilian National Unity Government (NUG).

Junta troops from Kantbalu and Kyunhla townships are attacking Kawlin from the south and soldiers from Wuntho Township are advancing from the north.

People’s Defence Forces (PDFs) loyal to the NUG and other Kawlin, Pinlebu and Wuntho resistance groups are defending the town.

Kawlin fell in November last year and was the first district-level town seized by resistance forces.

A Kantbalu PDF fighter told The Irrawaddy. “Revolutionary forces have been preparing to defend the town since the planned attack was reported. Junta troops are getting closer to the town.”

Since Sunday evening, junta troops have been attempting to enter Kawlin through Koehtaungboe village to the south of the town and through Wuntho to the north.

“Six groups of troops are advancing on the town from two directions,” said a Kawlin PDF member.

The regime carried out four bombing raids on Tuesday but there were no casualties, said Kawlin PDF.

Junta troops advancing from the south reportedly torched Zeekon village. Two trucks of Light Infantry Battalion 120 reinforcements reportedly joined soldiers advancing from the north in Paegon village.

A Kawlin PDF fighter told The Irrawaddy on Tuesday: “Five howitzer shells landed at dawn and jet fighters attacked in the afternoon. It was the fiercest fighting in Kawlin. Junta troops dare not advance without air support.”

Junta troops are using artillery and drones but resistance forces performed well on Sunday, according to Kawlin Info.

Pro-junta Telegram channels claimed the regime forces overran some PDF outposts in Kawlin Township on Tuesday morning.

In late January the regime reinforced bases in neighboring Kantbalu.

It used helicopters and trucks to transport troops, weapons and supplies to Kantbalu’s Armored Battalion 6006, which has reportedly swelled to over 800 soldiers.

Junta troops from Kantbalu were then airlifted to Light Infantry Battalion 120 in Wuntho and Koehtaungbo.

The regime has reportedly sent Pyu Saw Htee militias and prisoners to fight in Kawlin. The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports.

Kantbalu is 64km south of Kawlin town. Kantbalu residents sought shelter in surrounding villages before the fighting began.