Myanmar’s junta says anyone using unlicensed satellite devices and other internet services will be prosecuted under the Telecommunication Law.

The communications ministry said on Thursday that anyone setting up, operating, possessing and using unlicensed satellite, radar and radio communications equipment can be jailed for up to a year under Article 67 of the law.

The regime has slowed or blocked mobile access in parts of Sagaing and Magwe regions and Kachin, Chin and Kayah State since the 2021 coup.

Since June, internet access has been available in parts of Kayah State using Starlink, Elon Musk’s satellite firm.

The National Unity Government said this month that it is providing internet in over 50 townships in Sagaing and Magwe regions and Kayah State and is hoping to offset junta blocks elsewhere.

The research group Top 10 VPN reported this year that Myanmar had the world’s longest internet shutdown.

Myanmar was ranked fourth last year in economic impact from internet shutdowns, with restrictions costing an estimated US$241 million. In 2021 Myanmar was ranked first with junta internet restrictions blamed for an estimated $2.8 billion in lost earnings.