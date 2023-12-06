The number of women killed by junta troops since the coup in February 2021 has risen to at least 664 as the junta continues its brutal artillery, aerial and other heavy-handed attacks on civilians, the Burmese Women’s Union (BWU) said in a report.

The BWU also reported that a total of 2,441 women have been arbitrarily arrested and detained by the junta in the past nearly three years, of whom 706 were unjustly convicted of crimes.

The group said the data is based on statements from the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) and credible news reports, adding that the actual number could be much higher.

According to the BWU, 38 women were killed last month alone in northern Shan State, Sagaing, Magwe, Bago, Mandalay, Tanintharyi and Yangon regions, and Chin, Rakhine, Mon and Karenni (Kayah) states.

Northern Shan State, currently the site of the most intense fighting, topped the list of the most deadly places for women in November with 12 fatalities, followed by resistance stronghold Sagaing Region with six and Bago Region with five.

Of the 38, 19 were killed by artillery, 13 died in air strikes, four were shot dead, one was burned alive and one was killed while in junta forces’ custody, the BWU said in the report.

Additionally, from Nov. 1-26, 16 women were arrested by the military junta, it stated.

Most of those arrested were accused of posting false information on social media, as well as composing and disseminating posts supporting the National Unity Government, the Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw, and the People’s Defense Force, the report added.

The detainees were from Yangon, Mandalay, Ayeyarwady, Magwe, Tanintharyi and Bago regions, and Shan and Kachin states.

In July to September, 56 women were killed in shelling, shootings, aerial bombings, burning attacks and beatings, and in the junta’s custody. One young woman was gang raped before being murdered. A total of 43 women were detained by the junta.