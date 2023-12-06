Around 400 civil servants in upper Sagaing townships have reportedly defected to the civilian administration following an ultimatum issued by the National Unity Government (NUG) last month.

Civil servants working under the military regime were warned to join the NUG’s administration by December 25 or face punishment according to civilian law.

People’s administrations in Sagaing issued the announcement in mid and late November following the launch of a resistance offensive that has spread across the country, seizing hundreds of bases and towns from junta troops.

The NUG reports that 393 officials including soldiers and police have joined the civil disobedience movement (CDM) and switched to people’s township administrations – 133 in Katha, 102 in Indaw, 60 in Wuntho, and 98 in Kawlin.

“Non-CDM officials from various departments in Indaw Township have joined our side,” an Indaw-based resistance fighter told The Irrawaddy.

More soldiers, police, and other non-CDM officials have got in contact with the Katha Township administration since the ultimatum was issued, said a representative from the administration. In Katha Township, 44 soldiers and police and 89 civil servants have joined the NUG’s administration.

“Many people are contacting us to join. Therefore, the number should increase. We would like to warn the remaining non-CDM officials not to support the junta and to join us before time runs out,” a representative of Katha Township administration told The Irrawaddy.

Non-CDM civil servants are employed by junta-run township management committees under the Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration.

Kawlin on Sunday became the first district-level town to restore full civilian rule, according to the NUG, after officials from its education, customs, electronic, railway, agriculture, communication, and administration departments defected.

The township administration is now being run by 1,180 CDM civil servants from Kawlin and surrounding townships, the NUG said.