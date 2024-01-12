More than 400 Myanmar junta troops have fled over the border to India in two months to escape resistance attacks and have been promptly flown back to the regime, according to India’s army chief General Manoj Pande.

Chin resistance forces and the Arakan Army (AA) have seized several junta posts near the Indian border.

Gen Pande told a press conference on Thursday that 416 junta soldiers crossed the border in November and December. Some civilians who fled the fighting are also taking shelter in the Indian states of Mizoram and Manipur.

The Indian military airlifted the junta troops back to Myanmar within days, he said.

This month 104 junta soldiers abandoned the Chin Let Wa camp in Paletwa Township, southern Chin State, after it was overrun by the AA.

They entered Mizoram and were reportedly flown by the Indian military to the Rakhine State capital, Sittwe, on Thursday.

In late December, 151 junta personnel fled their camp in Paletwa after it was captured by the AA and surrendered to the Mizoram police.

After resistance forces seized the border town of Reh Khaw Da on November 13 and a military outpost in Falam, more than 70 junta soldiers entered Mizoram.

Gen Pande expressed concern about border security and said the Indian military is closely monitoring developments, the Times of India reported.

He said the Indian authorities are considering strengthening border fencing.

India has called for a ceasefire along the border.