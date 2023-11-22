More than 200 junta troops have been killed in 10 days of clashes since the launch of Operation 1111, a resistance offensive to root out junta troops in the Kayah State capital of Loikaw, allied resistance forces said.

Junta troops have suffered heavier casualties than allied resistance forces in the battle for Loikaw, Karenni Nationalities Defense Force (KNDF) chairman Khun Bedu told the Irrawaddy on Tuesday.

“Clashes break out every day in Loikaw, inflicting heavy losses on junta troops. So far, we have seized more than 200 assault rifles and heavy weapons,” the KNDF chief said.

At least 45 members of allied resistance forces have sacrificed their lives during the battle, he added.

More than 20 junta outposts and bases have been seized by allied resistance forces in Kayah’s Loikaw and Demoso townships and neighbouring Pekon Township in southern Shan State.

Junta infantry units have also abandoned another 15 outposts and bases in Loikaw, Demoso and Pekon, resistance forces claimed.

The KNDF claimed that some areas in Loikaw, Nan Mei Khon and Moebye towns are now under the control of resistance forces.

“We have seized several key locations in the state capital Loikaw. We will release more information after capturing the remaining junta strongholds in the town,” the KNDF chairman said.

A resistance alliance of the KNDF, Karenni Army (KA), Karenni National People’s Liberation Front (KNPLF) and People’s Defense Forces (PDFs) launched the offensive in Loikaw, Demoso and Pekon townships on Nov. 11.

The alliance seized a key outpost in Loikaw University on Nov. 14, killing at least 110 junta troops including two commanders. At least 32 junta soldiers surrendered to the KNDF while an estimated 38 were captured by allied resistance forces.

The KNDF has vowed to adhere to the Geneva Convention on prisoners of war, promising to provide medical care and other assistance to surrendered troops.

Around 200 educators and their families from Loikaw University were safely evacuated by resistance forces, according to the KNDF.

Meanwhile, the pilot of a junta warplane that crashed in a resistance stronghold on Nov. 12 was arrested by allied resistance forces on Sunday.

The wreckage of the fighter jet was found in Thandaunggyi Township in Karen National Union (KNU)-controlled territory in Karen State on Sunday according to the civilian National Unity Government (NUG).

The junta has responded to the heavy losses in Loikaw with heavy shelling and airstrikes in residential areas, displacing around 40,000 residents.

Loikaw, home to around 50,000 people, was the regime’s administrative center in the resistance stronghold of Kayah State.

The UN estimates that at least 100,800 people were displaced by previous fighting in Kayah State as of Oct. 9.

Some 70 people including 10 children have been killed in Kayah State as a result of indiscriminate junta shelling, airstrikes and shooting since Nov. 11, said the Karenni Humanitarian Aid Initiative, a local volunteer group.