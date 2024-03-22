More than 100,000 civilians have been displaced by two months of southern Shan State clashes in the Pa-O autonomous region, according to the Pa-O Youth Organization (PYO).

Fighting broke out with the Pa-O National Liberation Army (PNLA) in Hopong Township when junta soldiers and the allied Pa-O National Army (PNA) attempted to disarm a PNLA convoy on January 21.

The PNLA signed the 2015 National Ceasefire Agreement.

On January 24, the PNLA, Karenni Nationalities Defense Force and anti-regime allies attacked Hsihseng town and fighting has continued since.

The PYO reported that around 101,800 people have been displaced in Hsihseng, Hopong and Pinlaung townships.

“Most people are in tents in the forests. They need help. Existing supplies cover a fraction of their needs. It is raining in Hopong and Hsihseng. They need food and shelter,” a PYO spokesman told The Irrawaddy.

Since January 21, 65,900 displaced civilians have been reported in Hsihseng Township and 18,600 in Hopong Township.

Fighting in Pinlaung Township began on March 9 with Tawngmethin and Hsawngpyaung villages recently abandoned. Around 17,300 civilians have been displaced across the township, according to the PYO.

More than 23,000 people moved to southern Shan State from Karenni (Kayah) State in 2022 and 2023, the PYO reported.

A Hsihseng rescue worker told The Irrawaddy: “Most people stay near their homes, sheltering in the forests. They need food and medicine. It is hard to help them, especially if they are injured or sick.”

He said junta airstrikes on Hsihseng town on Thursday destroyed more houses.

Around 800 civilians are reportedly in forests around the town with others in villages along the Taunggyi-Loikaw road between Hopong and Hsihseng.

The rescue worker said Pinlaung civilians have been forced back to their homes to help junta troops and their PNA allies.

“Fighting has spread about 10km from Pinlaung town and junta and PNA troops are forcing civilians to join the army and demanding money,” he said.

The PYO reported that Pa-O clashes have destroyed 404 homes, 18 religious buildings, four schools, two medical buildings and one market.