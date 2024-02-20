Eight residents were wounded in an artillery blast while returning to Hsi Hseng town in southern Shan State on Monday morning, as Myanmar’s military launched a deadly barrage to retake the town. Some of the victims reportedly lost their legs in the attack.

The civilians were returning to fetch belongings from their homes when their vehicles were hit by shrapnel from shells at around 6 am on Monday, said residents. Some houses were also damaged in the strikes.

“They were returning in three vehicles when artillery shells landed some 50 feet from them near Wartaw village,” said a resident.

Fighting has been raging in Hsi Hseng since the third week of January as the Pa-O National Liberation Army (PNLA) seeks to oust junta troops and their allied Pa-O National Army.

The PNLA has reportedly seized control of Hsi Hseng, but regime forces are attempting to retake the town with air and artillery support.

Light Infantry Battalion (LIB) 423 based in the north of Hsi Hseng and junta troops deployed in nearby Sai Khaung village bombarded the town throughout Sunday night and Monday morning, according to residents.

“I heard those injured were residents who returned to the town to pick up necessities,” PNLA spokesman Khun Rein Yan said. “I heard the eight civilians were injured when junta troops and militias shelled their motorcade of three vehicles. Some of them reportedly died but we cannot yet confirm this.”

Pro-junta Telegram channels claimed the attack was a drone strike by the Karenni Nationalities Defense Force, PNLA and People’s Defense Force that had injured three civilians, who were receiving treatment at a military hospital in Aungban Town.

Khun Rein Yan said there was no fighting in the town when the junta troops fired shells on Monday. He advised residents not to return to the town unless it was declared safe by the PNLA.

“I urge the people to read our official announcements on social media before making any decision. The regime is deliberately targeting civilians with drone and artillery attacks,” said the PNLA spokesman.

Hsi Hseng residents have fled the town for forest hideouts since the fighting erupted and are facing serious food shortages.

On Saturday, two civilians including a six-month-old infant were killed when LIBs 425 and 426 and junta-affiliated Pa-O militias bombarded nearby Pa-O villages with more than 40 artillery strikes.

The attacks also wounded seven other residents and damaged houses, five monasteries, a church, a Buddhist meditation hall, and a school.