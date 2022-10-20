Burma Myanmar’s Civilian Govt and Resistance Groups Condemn Insein Prison Bombing

The blast site in Insein Prison. / Cincds

Myanmar’s civilian National Unity Government (NUG) and revolutionary forces have condemned the bombing of Insein prison in Yangon, which left eight people dead on Wednesday morning.

After the two explosions, the security forces began shootings.

Those killed include the mother of a jailed student activist, relatives of at least two other political detainees and three prison staff.

According to the junta, the blasts killed eight people, three prison staff and five visitors including a child, and injured 18 others, including five prison staff and 13 civilians.

The NUG said it is investigating the incident. Its defense ministry’s code of conduct says only the dictatorship should be targeted and civilians must be protected at all times.

It said those found responsible for the prison deaths would be prosecuted.

U Aung Myo Min, the shadow human rights minister, said: “Civilians should not be harmed while fighting the terrorist army. The organizations formed to protect the people should not harm their security.”

At least seven revolutionary groups, including urban underground associations and anti-junta strike committees, condemned the attack.

Last week three civilians were killed and 19 injured during fighting at the base of the Kyaik Htee Yoe “Golden Rock” pagoda in Mon State.