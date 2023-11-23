Resistance forces said they carried out coordinated attacks on Myanmar junta deployments at the general administration department, public hospital, school and football pitch in Taze town, Sagaing Region, on Wednesday morning.

A member of Taze Township People’s Defense Team said: “We raided junta positions in the town. They did not shoot back and fled to the police station. There were junta casualties but we don’t know the details. We did not try to seize control of the town.

“We withdrew after a few hours with the body of a comrade.”

Resistance forces raided four junta positions before dawn on Wednesday and attacked the police station where junta troops had gathered.

People’s Defense Forces based in Shwebo, the People’s Liberation Army and other resistance forces took part in the raid. A resistance fighter died and another suffered minor injuries.

Resistance forces recently told junta employees to desert or face attacks and many civilians have since fled the town.

A Taze resident said: “Both sides used heavy guns in the fighting. There were no civilian casualties as most have already left. The military prepared strong defenses at the police station and administration department. The resistance could not seize them and withdrew.”

On Tuesday night, the regime reportedly torched houses near the central police station, administration department and municipal office. On Monday, the regime detained more than 20 civilians trying to leave the town, according to Taze News.

On Wednesday four vehicles of junta soldiers and Pyu Saw Htee militia allies from Kantbalu Township arrived as reinforcements following the attack, re-occupying their positions in the town.

Resistance forces attacked junta positions in Taze town on September 22, burning offices and killing an estimated nine police officers and militia members.