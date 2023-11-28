Myanmar’s National Unity Government (NUG) and ethnic resistance forces have invited regime troops to surrender and defect, as junta casualties mount amid a growing nationwide resistance offensive.

In a joint statement issued on Monday, the NUG and five ethnic resistance groups – the Kachin Ginra People’s Embrace Zinlum Komiti (KPEZ), Chin National Front (CNF), Pa-O National Federal Council (PNFC), Karenni National People’s Liberation Front (Kalalata), Karenni Nationalities Defense Force (KNDF) – said resistance forces have taken large swaths of territory and numerous junta bases since launching their offensive late last month.

The “terrorist” military would be nullified and defeated soon, the groups said, adding that the junta is no longer able to supply enough food or reinforcements.

“The time has come to stand boldly together with the revolutionary forces,” the joint statement said.

It called on junta personnel, both individuals and military units, to contact the nearest revolutionary forces, ethnic armed organizations or Telegram group “t.me/MyanmarPeople”.

The statement said that junta police officers and military personnel who desert now would be allowed to live with dignity in the new federal union formed after the military regime was ousted.

The groups offered three guarantees to junta troops who surrender with their weapons to resistance forces.

First, they would not be arrested, detained or tortured, and arrangements would be made for any who want to return to their families. Second, safety and security would be ensured for their accompanying family members, and third, they would be given the necessary support to resettle in society.

Over 14,000 junta soldiers, police and pro-junta militia have switched sides and taken refuge in the “people’s embrace” since the 2021 coup, the statement said.

With the help of revolutionary forces, all have reached safety with their family members and are living their lives with human dignity, it added.

Since the Brotherhood Alliance launched Operation 1027 on Oct. 27 in northern Shan State, triggering a coordinated resistance offensive across the country, more than 400 junta troops and police officers have surrendered or fled their bases.

A military analyst who requested anonymity said junta troops had lost the will to fight amid an absence of public support, increasing defeats and a lack of reinforcements.

“Defeats make troops demoralized. In northern Shan State they have faced significant losses and morale is low,” he said, predicting that more troops would surrender and defect leading to a gradual military collapse.