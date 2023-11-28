At least 15 Myanmar junta soldiers were killed and four detained when Mandalay People’s Defense Force (PDF) and the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) seized a regime camp in Madaya Township, Mandalay Region, on Monday.

The camp between Kyun Pin and Thaphan Kone village was held by around 120 soldiers and was seized after about two hours of fighting with Mandalay PDF reporting the seizure of 13 weapons and ammunition.

“We were still being shelled so we couldn’t take photos of all the dead soldiers. Some corpses were taken by the fleeing soldiers,” Mandalay PDF spokesman Osmond told The Irrawaddy.

Injured prisoners of war were given medical treatment by Mandalay PDF in accordance with international law, he added.

There were no resistance casualties, Osmond said.

The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the report.

The attack is part of Operation Taungthaman by Mandalay PDF, which is commanded by the civilian Ministry of Defense of the National Unity Government.

Operation Taungthaman has involved attacks on bases in Nawnghkio and Kyaukme townships, southern Shan State, in late October to support Operation 1027.

Operation 1027 by the Brotherhood Alliance has so far seized at least 220 junta positions in northern Shan State.

The Mandalay-Lashio highway has been controlled by Mandalay PDF with the force reporting 37 clashes in Madaya and Mogoke in Mandalay Region and Nawnghkio and Kyaukme in the last month.

Around 100 soldiers were killed and many injured during the clashes while two armored vehicles were destroyed, more than 100 weapons seized and more than 10 troops detained.

“The operation is being successfully carried out. Military objectives are being achieved step by step,” Osmond told The Irrawaddy.

Ten resistance members have been killed and 30 wounded, Mandalay PDF said.

Myanmar’s junta has launched 32 airstrikes and has carried out shelling since the operation began, killing five civilians and injuring 10 others.