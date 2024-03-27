The Arakan Army (AA) has accused Myanmar’s military regime of stoking social and religious hatred in Rakhine State by orchestrating Rohingya protests against the ethnic Rakhine army.

In a bid to distract public attention from its devastating defeats on the battlefield, “the terrorist regime is now making an all-out effort to foment social and religious conflict,” the AA said in a statement released on March 25.

Hundreds of Rohingya protested against the AA in the state capital Sittwe and Buthidaung Township last week. Junta-run newspapers and propaganda channels posted videos and photos of the protesters holding banners that read, “We don’t want AA!” and “No war!”.

However, Rohingya activists and community leaders said the rallies were orchestrated by the junta’s military to sow ethnic division in Rakhine State.

The ethnic Rakhine AA, the armed wing of the United League of Arakan (ULA), has been fighting for greater autonomy in Myanmar’s westernmost state since 2009.

The AA launched its latest offensive in November last year and has so far captured 10 towns in northern Rakhine State, dealing a big blow to the junta.

The military is losing more bases by the day and is responding with heinous acts of terrorism against civilians, purposely bombing towns and villages and destroying schools, hospitals and historic and religious monuments, the AA said.

These crimes against humanity “were killing and injuring civilians, with the casualty count mounting day by day,” it added.

According to the AA’s statement, Military Operations Command 15 based in Buthidaung organized a protest in the town on March 19 followed by a similar demonstration in Maungdaw.

The AA urged Rakhine’s citizens not to play into the hands of the junta, adding it was vital to remain politically aware and recall lessons learned from the past while closely monitoring the steps of the “diabolical” military council.

Rohingya community leaders and activists warned the military was attempting to spark communal violence with protests against the AA.

U Aung Kyaw Moe, a Rohingya representative in the civilian National Unity Government (NUG), said that the junta was using Rohingya as a proxy to protest against the AA. The deputy minister for human rights urged Rohingya to be politically cautious and remain on the right side of history.

Rakhine tensions flared in 2012 when bloody clashes between Buddhist Rakhine and Muslim Rohingya communities saw Rohingya around Sittwe confined to camps. Northern Rakhine townships like Maungdaw and Buthidaung have majority Rohingya populations.

In 2017, more than 700,000 Rohingya fled to neighboring Bangladesh after the army responded to attacks by Rohingya militants with a violent military crackdown on civilians.

Rohingya in Rakhine State face heavy restrictions, including a ban on traveling outside their residential areas without permission.

Following the junta’s activation of conscription last month, the AA has confirmed that Rohingya are among those who have been forcibly drafted, citing bodies of Rohingya men in Myanmar military uniform found after the battle for Rathedaung Township last week.

The AA said its People’s Revolutionary Government is working hard to provide public services in Rakhine areas already under AA control, focusing on security, stability health and socio-economic development.