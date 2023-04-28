Burma Myanmar Regime Forces Kill Sagaing Resistance Commander

Kawlin PDF fighters. /KLPDF

Myanmar junta soldiers killed a PDF commander and his assistant on Wednesday in the resistance stronghold of Sagaing Region, according to local sources.

The fighters from Kawlin People’s Defense Force (PDF) Battalion 1 were killed in Kawlin Township.

Eight members of Kawlin’s People’s Administration Team and Public Security Group were also killed by junta soldiers at around 6.00am on Thursday.

The charred bodies of the commander of Kawlin PDF Battalion 1 and his assistant were found on Thursday near Thea Kaw Village, according to a member of Kawlin’s People’s Administration Team.

“They were reportedly arrested at around 10.00am on Wednesday. Their burned bodies were found near Thae Kaw Village and were cremated on Thursday,” he said.

A local source confirmed that the late commander had been newly transferred from the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) to lead Kawlin PDF Battalion 1. The KIA is one of Myanmar’s most powerful ethnic armed organizations. It has been fighting against the regime, as well as providing support and training to resistance fighters in Sagaing.

“The deceased commander was recently transferred to Kawlin PDF Battalion 1”, said a source with connections to Battalion 1.

In a separate incident, military regime troops ambushed eight members of Kawlin’s People’s Administration Team and Public Security Group early Thursday morning near Pay Pin Chaung Village. They were then killed and their bodies burned, according to locals.

“Eight members of the People’s Administration Team and Public Security Group were shot dead and their bodies were burned by junta troops. They also torched the cars,” said the local.

Fighting between regime troops and Kawlin PDF Battalion 1 intensified near Thea Kaw Village after junta troops captured the PDF commander and his assistant on Wednesday.

Kawlin PDF’s Battalion 1 has been clashing with two columns of around 160 regime soldiers since April 25.

The junta columns entered Kawlin Township on April 23. The following day, almost 100 residents of Kyauk Pyin Thar Village in the northeast of Kawlin were detained by regime troops.