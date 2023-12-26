The Myanmar military is pounding civilian areas and historic sites in Mrauk-U, Rakhine State with artillery and airstrikes after the Arakan Army (AA) seized a police station and military outpost in the township, according to residents and AA sources.

The AA seized Ngwe Taung Pauk police station at around 4 am on Sunday, followed by Thutaw Ma hilltop outpost on Monday.

Clashes in Mrauk-U have intensified since Sunday, forcing thousands of residents to flee their homes.

“The AA is attacking the Mrauk-U Township’s police station. Junta forces are defending hard. Residents who remain in the town are panicking,” said Ko Tun, a Mrauk U resident who fled to Laung Chay Chaung village with family.

Junta forces are launching air and artillery strikes on historic sites in Mrauk-U, the ancient Rakhine capital, according to residents and the AA.

Light Infantry Battalions 540, 377, 378 and Police Battalion No. 31 have been deliberately firing artillery shells at Mrauk-U Archaeological Museum, historic monasteries and other religious and cultural heritage, the AA said in a statement released on Monday evening.

“Mrauk-U Archaeological Museum, which houses many ancient and cultural artifacts, was destroyed by shells fired by the junta’s Light Infantry Battalions 540 and 377 on Monday,” said AA.

Locals say at least four civilians were killed and 10 severely injured in the junta bombardment on Sunday and Monday. They also confirmed that Mrauk-U historical sites suffered damage and losses in the air and artillery strikes.

Three civilians were killed and four others, including two children, badly injured by indiscriminate shelling of Sin Cha Seik ward on Sunday, said residents.

A 40-year-old man was severely injured when a junta shell exploded in Ywar Haung village on the same day.

Another resident was killed and three others severely injured when junta artillery based in the town targeted Sin Cha Seik again on Monday afternoon.

Around 50,000 residents of Mrauk-U have fled as the bombardment intensifies, according to volunteer rescue teams and locals.

The AA warned that junta troops will not hesitate to target cultural heritage to avenge their losses in Mrauk-U, having already committed multiple atrocities and crimes against humanity.