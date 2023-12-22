Myanmar’s junta is using airstrikes and shelling at Mantong in northern Shan State to defend a major base outside the town from the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA).

TNLA drones were used to drop bombs on the Infantry Battalion 130 base outside the town and the junta used fighter jets and Chinese Harbin Y12 transport planes to attack Mantong town and surrounding villages, according to media reports.

The TNLA has already occupied the junta’s police station, bases and government offices in the town.

On Thursday, 67 airstrikes reportedly dropped 227 bombs, including near displacement camps, and a Mi-17 transport helicopter parachuted ammunition to the base, said the TNLA.

Many houses have been damaged and most residents have left the town, according to the media.

Combatant and civilian casualties are unknown. The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports.

Clashes also broke out in nearby Namtu and Kutkai townships on Thursday as TNLA troops continued to attack junta bases in the townships. The regime bases have been shelling nearby villages.

A junta base in Kyaukme Township, northern Shan State, on Thursday shelled three villages. Ahtet Nyaung Kone village in Mogoke Township in neighboring Mandalay Region was also shelled.

The Brotherhood Alliance launched Operation 1027 on October 27 and has seized around 300 junta positions, eight towns and trade routes with China in northern Shan State.