Myanmar junta energy minister, former major-general Ko Ko Lwin, is touting for investment at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)’s first energy forum, being held in Kazakhstan from October 3-6.

The SCO was established in 2001 by the junta’s two major allies, China and Russia.

The junta minister has stressed that Myanmar needs investment from partner countries to meet its power requirements after global giants like Total, Chevron, and Woodside Energy withdrew from the country and investments dried up following the 2021 coup.

Myanmar has been suffering rolling blackouts amid an energy shortage since 2022.

The minister has expressed interest in foreign collaborations, particularly in technology and investment for electricity generation in Myanmar, according to junta media.

In the last week of September, he hosted Russia-Myanmar Association for Friendship and Cooperation chief Anatoly Bulochnikov in Naypyitaw for talks on potential cooperation in the oil and gas sector.

The two discussed technical cooperation for inland and offshore petroleum and gas exploration, construction of oil and gas pipelines, and opportunities for Russian companies to cooperate in petroleum refining and supplying fuel in Myanmar, according to junta media.

Myanmar was granted SCO dialogue partner status in May this year. The SCO is dominated by China, Russia and India.

Ko Ko Lwin paid trips to Kazakhstan’s coal belt of Karaganda, the fertilizer producer KazPhosphate, and state-owned oil and gas company KazMunayGas during his visit to the former Soviet republic.

The regime is also in talks with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) over economic cooperation. Two of the regime’s key arms suppliers, Russia and Belarus, are members of the EAEU along with Kazakhstan.

Last month, Myanmar’s military regime opened a Consulate General in Minsk. The Belarussian capital also hosted the junta’s foreign minister for talks on increasing trade and economic cooperation.

Myanmar’s economy is based on agriculture, and the regime is interested in buying fertilizer from Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan, all key agrichemical manufacturers.

Ko Ko Lwin told the energy forum that the regime was ready to establish friendly ties with SCO member countries and pay special attention to their interests.