Myanmar’s junta has raided Indaw in Sagaing Region after its forces suffered casualties in the clashes with the All Burma Students’ Democratic Front (ABSDF).

Clashes broke out near Thaung Kyi village on October 4 and at least five junta troops, including two officers, were killed and 10 injured, according to the anti-regime Indaw Revolution news service.

Around 100 Light Infantry Division 77 troops from Myathida village were ambushed on Wednesday. Four ABSDF fighters were injured, said a group representative.

Junta troops raided Man Htone, Thaung Gyi and Min Kone villages on Thursday and displaced hundreds of residents.

Indaw Township has over 7,000 displaced people with Nant Thar and Maw Tate villages used as junta bases since March.

An Indaw resident, who volunteers with displaced civilians, said people need food, medicine and shelter.

Indaw on the Kachin State border is under martial law while the ABSDF and other resistance groups are active in the township.

Troops raided a house, firing off rounds and detaining three family members in Indaw town on Wednesday, according to residents.

“We heard they were looking for resistance supporters but they arrested an innocent family without any evidence instead,” said a resident.

An Indaw People’s Defense Force member said: “Since February, troops have arrested residents continuously but most have no links to resistance groups. Some have been given death sentences.”

On October 1, Daw May Thu, 30, a teacher who joined the civil disobedience movement, was seized by troops on the Indaw-Banmauk road while she was with her family. Her whereabouts are still unknown, said residents.