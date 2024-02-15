Myanmar’s regime is accelerating its effort to recruit up to 50,000 personnel per year to replenish its armed forces under the reinforced Conscription Law.

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing reintroduced the long-standing Conscription Law on Saturday, amid heavy regime casualties and desertions.

Following the announcement, the regime formed a central committee led by defense minister Tin Aung San to summon over-18s into military service. Those who fail to comply face three to five years in prison.

On Wednesday, the committee announced the formation of branches in each state and region to implement the law, led by the chief minister with the deputy regional military commander as the vice-chair.

The security and border affairs minister, social affairs minister, advocate general, head of the Ministry of Immigration and Population, General Administration Department chief and police chief will also sit on the committees, according to the junta’s newspapers.

Regime spokesman Major General Zaw Min Tun on Wednesday said around 6 million men and 7 million women were eligible for compulsory military service, according to the 2019 census.

He said 5,000 people will be called up each month and given training with around 50,000 recruited per year. Women will be called up in the fifth batch, Zaw Min Tun said.

He added that successive governments will implement the law.

“We don’t intend to implement it for only one, two, three or four years. It will carry on for many years,” the general said, adding that there would be conscription branches at ward and township level.

The recruitment process would start in April, Zaw Min Tun said.

Under the law, men aged 18 to 35 and women aged 18 to 27 will be eligible. The age range for people with special expertise, such as doctors and engineers, is extended to 18-45 for men and 18-35 for women.

The duration of military service is said to be no longer than two years but those called up as technicians are required to serve for up to three years. Compulsory service can be extended by up to five years during a state of emergency, such as the current one.

Conscription has sparked fear and anger among eligible citizens who have been called on to defend the junta that has brutalized them for three years.

It has also been criticized for legalizing the junta’s practice of rounding up civilians for use as porters or human shields.

The junta also activated a Reserve Forces Law, allowing it to send veterans back to the front line. Under the law, all former military personnel must serve in the reserve forces for five years starting from the day they resigned or retired.