Myanmar’s regime has been forming “people’s militias” to bolster its depleted forces in Yangon, Bago and Tanintharyi regions and Mon State with weapons, cash and food.

The army’s commander General Nyunt Win Swe and southeastern commander Brigadier General Soe Min handed weapons to Mon State militias last Wednesday.

General Thet Pone and Yangon commander Major General Zaw Hein supplied weapons to militias in Hlegu and Taikkyi townships in Yangon.

General Teza Kyaw and southern commander Brig-Gen Kyi Theik armed militias in eastern Bago last Friday.

Costal regional commander Brig-Gen Kyaw Swar Oo armed militias in Myeik, Tanintharyi Region, on Sunday and western Bago militias on Monday.

Eastern Bago borders Naypyitaw, the junta’s nerve center, and the Karen National Union and its anti-regime allies are active in the area.

Eastern Bago militias were armed four months ago, apparently to boost security around Naypyitaw.

The Karen Border Guard Force, which had played a crucial role in junta operations in Karen State since the 2021 coup, last month said it would split from the military and no longer accept the regime’s money or supplies.

Militias have long been part of the military’s defensive strategy under regional commands to provide security along with the military, police and other agencies.

Yangon militias patrol and check houses for overnight guests. Militias in Kantbalu District, Sagaing Region, led by nationalist monk U Wasawa are huge and are notorious for raids and arson attacks alongside junta troops.

Bago males are being conscripted and chosen by lot to join militias. Money to pay for their food and salaries is being extorted from villagers.

The civilian National Unity Government and revolutionary forces have urged conscripts to defect when possible.

The junta is badly depleted by casualties, desertions and a recruitment crisis, especially since the launch of Operation 1027 in northern Shan State on October 27.

The regime has called back retired troops across the country and trained trainees from the two civil service academies and lecturers and students at universities in Ayeyarwady Region.

Junta boss Min Aung Hlaing praised militias in Lashio during his visit to northern Shan State in September last year but his regime has now lost many Shan towns and hundreds of strongholds since Operation 1027 was launched.