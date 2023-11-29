Nearly a dozen junta soldiers including a major and a platoon leader of a junta-affiliated Border Guard Force were killed during a clash with allied resistance forces in Mon State’s Kyaikmayaw Township on Monday, according to the Red Dragon Column.

The fighting occurred after about 100 troops from battalions 22 and 44 and a Border Guard Force unit from Taung Kalay Village Station advanced to the Chaung Nga Khwa Station, which has been attacked by resistance forces since the second week of November.

Troops from Red Dragon Column, Federal Wings and the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) battalion 16 began attacking the junta troops between Taung Kalay and Kyaut Kwel villages at about noon on Monday.

Regime troops retreated after four hours of fighting. Four regime soldiers surrendered, resistance forces said. They said another 11 junta troops –including a major and Border Guard Force 1022 platoon leader Saw Naw Tar Yar – were killed. Resistance forces seized 15 weapons, the Red Dragon column said.

A resistance fighter was also killed during the clash.

The Irrawaddy could not independently confirm casualty figures.

“The Myanmar junta troops suffered heavy casualties. Their bodies have not been taken yet,” a spokesperson for Red Dragon Column told The Irrawaddy on Wednesday.

The four soldiers who surrendered – a warrant officer, two lance corporals and a private – are being taken care of according to procedures, the spokesperson said.

Chaung Nga Khwa Station was first attacked by resistance forces on November 11. After a week, they destroyed its bridge connecting Mon State’s Mudon Township and Karen State’s Kyainseikgyi Township to cut regime supply routes.

The Red Dragon spokesperson told The Irrawaddy that the station would soon be occupied by resistance fighters.

Junta troops started shelling villages near Taung KaLay camp after resistance attacks began this month, forcing thousands of civilians to flee their homes, resistance troops said.

Further south, PDFs in Tanintharyi Region have also conducted several attacks on regime troops this week. Four regime soldiers were reportedly killed and six more were injured when a military vehicle was attacked by a resistance mine in the southern region’s Launglon Township on Sunday.

On Monday, PDFs from Palaw and Myeik districts attacked a regime base in Palaw district’s Pala Town. Resistance forces retreated after an hour and half when regime troops began shooting at civilian targets, the Myeik PDF said. A regime soldier was killed during the attack but no resistance casualties were reported.

The Irrawaddy could not independently confirm the casualty figures.

Resistance forces in the area have warned civilians not to live close to Myanmar junta troops as fighting in Palaw Township may intensify soon.