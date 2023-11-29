At least 39 Myanmar junta forces were killed and seven arrested over the past four days as People’s Defense Force groups (PDFs) and ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) stepped up attacks on regime targets across the country.

In one case, PDF groups attempted to seize another town, Taze in Sagaing Region, on Wednesday morning.

Incidents were reported in Sagaing, Magwe and Tanintharyi regions and Mon, Kayah and Chin states.

The Irrawaddy has collected the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs and EAOs.

Some military casualties could not be independently verified.

Clashes intensify in Sagaing’s Taze town

The Myanmar junta used aircraft to bomb Taze town on Wednesday after resistance groups seized the police station, the junta’s last base in the town, during a dawn raid, Sagaing Region resistance groups told the media.

Details of the clashes are not yet known.

Junta base attacked in Tanintharyi

Resistance fighters attack a junta base in Pala town, Palaw Township on Monday. / Myeik District PDF Battalion 1

A junta soldier was killed in Palaw Township, Tanintharyi Region on Monday when Palaw PDF and Myeik District PDF Battalion 1 jointly attacked a military position on a mountain in Pala town, the resistance group said.

During the clash, the junta forces also targeted civilians nearby. All resistance forces retreated from the clash site without casualties, the PDF groups said.

One more police station abandoned in Magwe

After facing an escalation of resistance attacks on police bases in the area, 30 regime soldiers and police officers abandoned their police station at Kan Ywar Village in Gangaw Township, Magwe Region on Monday, local resistance groups told the media.

Using civilian detainees as shields, a military unit from an infantry battalion based in Gangaw town arrived at the police station and evacuated the regime forces.

Local resistance groups arrested two sick regime troops who had been abandoned by the military unit. The groups burned down the abandoned police station and seized some vehicles after removing landmines planted by the regime forces.

On Nov. 3, anti-regime resistance groups attacked and seized the police station in Min Ywar Village in Gangaw Township, killing 20 regime forces and arresting 10. Another police station in Gangaw’s Taung Khin Yan Village was later abandoned by regime forces.

Resistance launches new anti-regime operation in Chin State capital

Chinland Defense Force (Hakha) said it killed at least seven soldiers and injured eight others as it launched Operation Rung targeting regime forces and bases in the town of Hakha, the capital of Chin State, on Sunday and Monday.

The resistance group said its operation aims to support Operation 1027 of the Brotherhood Alliance.

Retreating regime forces killed in Kayah

At least 20 regime forces were killed and one arrested in Karenni State (Kayah State) between last Saturday and Monday as several Karenni resistance groups including the Karenni Army, the armed wing of the Karenni National Progressive Party (KNPP), followed and attacked units of the Myanmar military’s 55th and 66th divisions retreating from Mese Township to Hpasawng Township, said the Karenni Information Center, the information department of the KNPP.

Resistance photos also show the bodies of several dead regime troops.

The junta troops were ambushed while heading to the state capital Loikaw while already under attack by other resistance groups.

Junta reinforcements defeated in Mon

At least 11 junta soldiers including a major from the junta’s Border Guard Force were killed and four other soldiers surrendered in Kyaikmayaw Township, Mon State on Monday when PDF groups including a drone unit and the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA), the armed wing of the Karen National Union (KNU), ambushed a military reinforcement unit traveling to Chaung Hna Hkwa Village, said Red Dragon Column.

After suffering heavy losses, the remaining regime forces retreated from the clash site. A resistance fighter was also killed.