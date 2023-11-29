A Myanmar junta airstrike hit civilian areas of the Kayah State capital, Loikaw, on Monday amid relentless regime shelling.

The streets are empty in Daw Au Khu and Naung Yar, Nar Nat Taw wards as most residents have fled because of particularly heavy junta shelling and airstrikes since resistance attacks began on November 11. More than 40,000 residents have fled the city.

A junta warplane carried out at least two airstrikes in Loikaw on Wednesday morning. Many houses, monasteries and churches have been damaged this month, volunteers said.

Resistance forces continue to attack junta strongholds in the city as part of Operation 1111, which was named after its start date.

Resistance forces have captured over 35 junta positions since on November 11, the Karenni Nationalities Defense Force (KNDF) said.

The KNDF, Karenni Army, Karenni National People’s Liberation Front and People Defense Forces are still attacking junta fortifications at the regime’s regional command center in Loikaw.

“We have occupied nearly half of the city and can roam around freely,” Marwi of the KNDF told The Irrawaddy. “Their administrative mechanism has collapsed in Loikaw.”

A Loikaw resident told The Irrawaddy: “They shells nearly all the time. Huge bombs fell this morning after three days without airstrikes.” He said the number of civilian casualties is still unknown due to a communication breakdown in the city.

At least 10 percent of residents remain in the city, sheltering in their homes or religious buildings in southern Loikaw, a volunteer said.

“Fighting hasn’t spread to the south of the city so residents who couldn’t afford to leave have moved there,” a volunteer said.

Blackouts, communication breakdowns and fuel shortages are making life tough for the remaining residents.

“Some shops are still open in the south market with a few basics available at regular prices,” a resident said.

On Sunday, regime shelling targeted a church in Naung Yar ward.

At least 82 people, including the bishop, priests and employees, fled Christ the King Cathedral by Monday, according to the Loikaw Diocese.

At least 76 civilians, including 12 children, have been killed and many others wounded by junta bombardments, airstrikes and shooting in Kayah State since November 11, according to aid groups.