Burma Myanmar Junta Colonel Killed by Resistance Sniper in Karen State: Claim

KNLA fighters on the Asia Highway. / CJ

A colonel in Myanmar junta’s 44th Light Infantry Division (LID) involved in operations on the Falu-Waw Lay road in Myawaddy Township on the Thai border was killed on Wednesday morning, according to the Karen National Union (KNU).

Colonel Win Min Oo was killed by a sniper in fighting at Nyaung Chaung village between Waw Lay and Thay Baw Boe in Karen State.

The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports.

Since July frequent clashes have been reported between junta troops from the 44th LID and 13th Military Operations Command and the Karen National Liberation Army, the armed wing of the KNU, and the Cobra Column resistance group. The regime is attempting to retake the Thay Baw Boe camp, which it lost to the KNU.

The regime reportedly suffered heavy casualties in the clashes but failed to retake the camp.

On September 9, the Cobra Column seized two junta vehicles loaded with weapons and ammunition from the Light Infantry Battalion 102 in Myawaddy. Following the seizure, 44th LID commander Colonel Tin Moe Naing was summoned to Naypyitaw for interrogation and forced to retire.

Hundreds of vehicles, including goods trucks, are trapped on the Asian Highway linking the border town of Myawaddy and Kawkareik on Wednesday due to yesterday’s fighting.