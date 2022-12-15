Burma Myanmar Junta Cannot Last Long: Kachin Leader

General Gun Maw, vice-chairman of the Kachin Independence Organization.

A leader of the Kachin Independence Organization (KIO), the political wing of the powerful Kachin Independence Army (KIA) which is fighting the regime, says Myanmar’s junta is unlikely to survive as it is crippled by low morale and declining power.

General Gun Maw, vice-chairman of the KIO told Radio Free Asia: “There is no possibility for a further increase in [junta] strength and its existing forces are also already crippled …There is almost no hope for them to last long.”

He said he was confident the revolution would succeed and praised the bravery, decisiveness, creativity and clear vision of young resistance fighters who took up arms following the 2021 coup. The KIA general also called for unity among all revolutionaries.

In the interview, which was published on Thursday, the general said there has been full mutual trust, understanding and cooperation between the KIO and the civilian National Unity Government (NUG), its parliamentary committee (CRPH) and its allied military groups.

General Gun Maw told the broadcaster: “I would say not only the KIO but we, all Kachin nationals, are cooperating with the NUG and CRPH. We consult on everything and continuously cooperate on how to end the military dictatorship.”

He admitted for the first time publicly that the KIA had trained more than 4,000 resistance fighters and was now providing increasingly advanced training.

The leader said the A’Nang Pa airstrike on a KIO anniversary concert hit at the heart of the Kachin people like a hot iron, killing more than 75 people and injuring more than 60.

He said before the attack some Kachin people thought the regime had goodwill for negotiations and were wondering if it would be lenient but now the community was determined to fight until victory was achieved.

Gen Gun Maw added that preparations are being made for counteroffensives.

The veteran revolutionary fighter said the struggle was at the end game for the dictatorship across the country.

“We are on the right track so we need to move forward together with a strong determination and succeed. I encourage everyone to continue,” the general told RFA.