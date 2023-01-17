Burma Myanmar Junta Blamed for Deaths of Family of Eight in Sagaing

Caption for Feature- Nyaung Kone village in Kantbalu Township after being torched by regime forces on Saturday. / Kyunhla Activists Group

A family of eight, including three children, who were supporters of Myanmar’s ousted National League for Democracy (NLD), were found knifed to death at their home in Kantbalu Township, Sagaing Region, on Saturday.

The Ngar Myaung village murders occurred in a village where most residents are the supporters of the military-proxy Union Solidarity and Development Party, according to media reports.

The area has been under the control of junta forces and pro-regime Pyu Saw Htee militias, sources said.

Resistance forces and residents blamed junta forces and militia allies for the murders. The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports.

Regime forces and militia members attacked the house on Saturday morning, according to the Kyunhla Activists Group that helps displaced people fleeing junta raids.

The victims, who all had their throats cut, were U Kyaw Hlaing, 70, his wife Daw Mya Nyunt, 65, U Tin Myo Win, 45, Daw Hnin Mya Khine, 40, Daw Hnin Mya Hlaing 42, Maung Khant Zayar Myo, six, Ma Thient Shwe Bon San, 12, and Ma Su Myat San,15, the rights group said. U Kyaw Hlaing and Daw Mya Nyunt were found in their kitchen.

Jewellery and money were taken from the house.

Before the 2021 coup, the family opened an NLD office at their house.

On June 13 last year, a couple who supported the NLD had their throats cut by militia members at their nearby petrol shop.

A motorbike, cash, gold earrings, fuel tanks and food were taken, according to the Kyunhla Activists Group.

On Saturday, two male residents were killed and three female detainees escaped with serious injuries during a junta raid on Nyaung Kone village in the township, said the activist group.

Around 100 Battalion 368 troops and militia allies raided the village and burned houses.

U Than Lwin, 55, was tortured and burned alive after being abducted from Paluthar village as a guide along with Nyaung Kone villager U Nwar Tin, 77.

The three women detainees, aged 58, 42 and 25, escaped after being stabbed in the abdomen or throat by regime forces, the activist group said.

A resident told the group that the women fled while troops were preparing to burn them in a house.

Two of the women are in a critical condition after abdomen stabbings.

Faced with near-daily attacks the junta has been burning people alive, killing civilian detainees, using civilians as human shields, looting and burning houses, using artillery and airstrikes against residential areas and committing acts of sexual violence across the country.